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‘It Was Kind Of A Dream Of Mine’: How Zack MacEwen’s Second-Deck Blast Stole The Show At Maple Leafs’ Rogers Centre Outing
By David Alter,3 days ago
Zack MacEwen didn’t just take part in the Blue Jays day at the ballpark, he was the star of the show. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound winger became the story of the afternoon by launching a batting-practice home run into the second deck, a display of raw power that even Auston Matthews made a point of highlighting afterward.