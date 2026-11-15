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Golden Eagles celebrate first conference title in 12 years
By The Plumas Sun,4 days ago
Feather River College Athletics announces its women’s soccer program is once again at the top of the Golden Valley Conference. The Golden Eagles secured the 2026 Golden Valley Conference championship with a commanding 5-0 road victory over Shasta College Nov. 10. The title is Feather River’s first conference championship in 12 years and marks a significant achievement for a team that completed GVC play with an unbeaten 5-0-1 record.