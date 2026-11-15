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Justin Willman Blows our Minds AGAIN! | The BOB & TOM Show
By nhaler,4 days ago
We have a very special guest with us today! Magician and Comedian Justin Willman drops by the studio to delight and amaze, and Tom couldn’t be more excited! We talk to Justin about his newest live act, honoring Houdini, magic “tropes”, and more! Of course, we it wouldn’t be a Justin Willman appearance without some mind-bending magic tricks! We watch in awe as he levitates phones, guesses zip codes, and does a special routine with Chick McGee! For Justin’s upcoming show dates, check out his website! https://justinwillman.com/ 👉 Subscribe for more comedy, interviews, and live music from The BOB & TOM Show! #bobandtom #justinwillman #magic #comedy.