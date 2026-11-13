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Vybz Kartel – Living In MIAMI
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Vybz Kartel returns with “Living In MIAMI,” whose official music video premiered November 13, 2026 on the VybzKartelVEVO channel. The video description bills the release as the official video performed by Vybz Kartel, credited to Vybz Kartel Muzik and Silver Birds Records, and tags the song as dancehall. The Miami-set title frames the new visual, which arrives with an official purchase and stream link shared in the video description for fans following Kartel’s latest release and its rollout across his official channels.