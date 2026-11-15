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AC Boise falls 4-2 in USL League 1 Final against Charlotte Independence
By Dakota Castets-Didier,4 days ago
AC Boise’s historic first season ended with a loss in the USL League One final to the Charlotte Independence in South Carolina on Saturday. AC Boise took an early lead that held through the first half, but Charlotte erupted after halftime. The Independence scored four goals in the second half and sealed the win in the final minutes of stoppage time.
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