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DJ Premier x Feid feat. Lil Supa – Bello Love
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
DJ Premier and Feid join forces with Lil Supa on “Bello Love,” whose official music video arrived November 13, 2026 on Feid’s official YouTube channel. The video’s description bills the release as the official music video for “Bello Love” by DJ Premier x Feid featuring Lil Supa, pairing the legendary producer’s name with Feid and Lil Supa on a single cross-border collaboration. The release is available to download and stream through the official link shared in the video description, with the artists’ official social accounts also listed there for fans following the rollout.