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Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Training Day Takes Readers Back to the Origins of Three Legendary Lanterns
By Irionik Rotten,4 days ago
DC Comics revisits the early careers of Hal Jordan, Sinestro, and Kilowog in a new 48-page anthology exploring the trials that shaped their destinies. DC Comics is heading back to Oa with Tales of the Green Lantern Corps: Training Day #1, a new one-shot that explores the early days of three legendary members of the Green Lantern Corps.