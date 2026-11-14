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Girls varsity volleyball mounts a miraculous five-set comeback to defeat the Newton North Tigers and advance to the Final Four
By Jonathan Traub,2 days ago
The girls varsity volleyball team completed the comeback, defeating the Newton North Tigers in five sets on Friday, Nov. 13, in the Schluntz Gymnasium. The team now advances to the Final Four of the MIAA Division I State Tournament. Both teams started hot, exchanging kills in a contested first set....