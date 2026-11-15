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When fire hydrants aren’t an option, Moore County firefighters have a plan
By Patrick Priest,4 days ago
Firefighters from 12 Moore County fire departments spent Saturday morning working together during a countywide water shuttle training exercise designed to prepare crews for fighting fires in areas without adequate access to fire hydrants. The three-hour exercise took place Saturday, Nov. 14, with firefighters using Lake Luke Marion on Pinehurst...
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