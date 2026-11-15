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Dent's last-second 3-pointer lifts LSU past No. 14 Gonzaga 81-80 at Spokane Arena | Full Highlights
By Quinn Carey SWX Local Sports Reporter,4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — LSU fifth-year guard Donovan Dent buried a step-back 3-pointer with just over a second remaining to lift the Tigers to an 81-80 upset over No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday at Spokane Arena. The first half stayed tight throughout. UCLA transfer Donovan Dent got LSU started with...