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Greektown's Holiday Market Brings Santa Carl and Handmade Gifts to Detroit
By Sarah Johnson,2 days ago
Detroit's Greektown is turning the first floor of Hollywood Casino at Greektown into a two-day holiday bazaar November 28-29, with local vendors selling handmade goods, specialty products and gifts alongside a scheduled visit from Santa Carl. The Indoor Holiday Market runs Saturday and Sunday, November 28-29, from 1 to 7 p.m. each day, as part of Greektown's Small Business Saturday celebration.
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