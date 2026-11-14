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Cincinnati Man, 42, Accused of Threatening to Burn Mount Healthy High School Down
By Avery Bennett,4 days ago
A 42-year-old Cincinnati man is facing criminal charges after court records say he threatened to burn Mount Healthy High School to the ground while students were inside attending class. Eric Holly was arrested Friday afternoon and booked on charges of disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, according to court records.
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