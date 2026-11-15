undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Juvenile suspects won't be charged in assault in Rockville
By Robert Dyer,4 days ago
Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault in the Rockshire area on November 3, 2026. The assault took place in the 2500 block of Lindley Overlook between 4:30 and 5:00 PM. According to police, two juveniles assaulted the lone victim. The identities of the two suspects are known to police. However, due to the suspects' age, Maryland law prevents either from being charged in the assault, police said.