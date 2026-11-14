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Cardell Williams broke two program records as Maryland football upsets Wisconsin 24-21
By Luke Tabacco,3 days ago
Photo by Austin DeSisto/Maryland Terrapins. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics. All season, Maryland football has continued to get in its own way. Today’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers was no different, as the Terps suffered many self-inflicted mistakes. Those errors were costly, but not costly enough for Maryland’s new hero.