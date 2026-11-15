undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
USA TODAY Sports Super 10 California high school football rankings: Mater Dei tumbles
By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY,4 days ago
California high school football playoff action got underway on Friday, Nov. 13, and provided fans with a major upset. Surprisingly, Mater Dei (CA) was blown out 45-15 in the CIF-SS Division 1 quarterfinals by Centennial (CA). The Monarchs made their earliest exit and have their first season without a postseason win since 2011. The three losses are also the most since that 4-5 season.