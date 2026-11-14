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Maryland men’s basketball collapsed in the second half as No. 6 Virginia came back to win 87-83
By Luke Tabacco,12 days ago
Photo by Allie Mize/Maryland Terrapins. Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics. In Friday night’s historic rivalry for the ages, Maryland men’s basketball couldn’t survive the second-half surge from No. 6-ranked Virginia. Maryland had everything going for them in the first 20 minutes after Mike McNair Jr.’s buzzer-beating three-pointer...