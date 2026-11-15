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Northwest Notes: Peterson, Bagley, Topic, Wolves
By Arthur Hill,4 days ago
The Jazz viewed Darryn Peterson as a future franchise player when they selected him with the second pick in this year’s draft, but they didn’t expect him to be in that position so soon, writes Shreyas Laddha of The Salt Lake Tribune. Lauri Markkanen’s hand fractures and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s torn MCL have the team asking Peterson to take on more responsibility during his first month in the NBA.