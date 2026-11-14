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‘They fought to the end’: Sydney Fogu’s 39 save performance lifts BU 3-1 past BC
By Kalli Papantoniou,12 days ago
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston University women’s hockey team (3-8-2, 2-3-2 HE) didn’t need to dominate the shot chart to come away with a statement victory. Despite being outshot 40-17, the Terriers defeated No. 15 Boston College (6-6-0, 4-4-0 HE) Friday at Conte Forum, securing their first multi-goal victory of the season against their Comm. Ave. rival.