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“Fire Rhett Lashlee”: Fans Call For SMU HC’s Job as Mustangs Suffer 42-0 First-Half Beatdown Against Wake Forest
4 days ago
Despite being ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll this week, the SMU Mustangs are looking like one of the worst teams in college football this weekend. At halftime, Rhett Lashlee’s team is trailing No. 11 Wake Forest 42-0. The game looks like the final collapse of a disappointing season for the Mustangs, who harbored dreams of making the postseason at the start of the year.