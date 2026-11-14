undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
TNA Announces Changes To Be Made To Destination X 2026 Card Lineup After FAA Nationwide Grounding Situation
By Steve C.,12 days ago
As noted before, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a notice on Friday grounding all flights nationwide in the United States due to a communication issue affecting air traffic control in the country. This order was later lifted on Friday evening and revealed to have been caused by an update to the private communications network that connects the U.S.’ air traffic control system that had crashed and rebooted as a result. Among those impacted included TNA Wrestling and their upcoming Destination X 2026 event this Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.