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“He Wants Kyle Whittingham Gone”: Fans Claim Desmond Howard Is Hoping For Michigan HC to Get Fired After College GameDay Pick
4 days ago
College GameDay took to Idaho as the show featured Pac-12 conference leaders Boise State taking on Oregon State. As the live show wrapped up ahead of the first slate of games kicking off, the hosts, including Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, celebrity guest Ian Johnson, and Kirk Herbstreit, made their picks for the rest of the games.