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“Take Out Alberto Mendoza, He Won’t Stop Throwing Picks”: Fans Fed Up With Georgia Tech QB After Costly Error With Clemson
4 days ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza has come under criticism after throwing a costly interception against the Clemson Tigers. Clemson moved into field-goal range but failed to convert, and Georgia Tech regained possession without conceding any points. The Yellow Jackets entered the matchup looking to end a four-game losing streak. However,...
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