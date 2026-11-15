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“You Can’t Stink at Everything”: Analyst Slams Mark Pope After Nail-Biting Win vs. Northern Arizona
4 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) survived a scare, narrowly beating the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-4) 78-77 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday. While the Kentucky-based program eventually got the result they wanted, the college basketball world did not expect such a scratchy win from a team like the Kentucky Wildcats, especially against a side that had already lost three games in a row before their matchup.