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“Not a Catch” “Extremely Easy Call”: Fans Disagree as Controversial Call on Jeremiah Smith vs Northwestern Goes Viral
4 days ago
Jeremiah Smith and No. 20 Ohio State are having a wobbly afternoon this Saturday, managing to keep the Northwestern Wildcats in check but without the expected dominance. However, it seems luck is on the Buckeyes’ side, as they have so far managed what started as a tough encounter, with quarterback Luke Fahey throwing an interception on their opening drive.
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