undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Forget Ganon, Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s most overlooked boss finally gets its due
4 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is iconic for plenty of reasons, but a big part of that is thanks to its villain. Ganondorf is one of gaming’s great bad guys, a reputation that has only been enhanced by appearances in later games like Wind Waker and Tears of the Kingdom. While Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake does the Demon King justice, it’s also a reminder that the Zelda series has another excellent, and far more underappreciated, foe: Twinrova.