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AMCC WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS COMPETE AT REGIONALS
12 days ago
AMCC women's cross country runners hit the trails on Saturday morning at NCAA regional cross country races in both Pennsylvania and New York. Penn State Behrend junior Grace Nesko and sophomore Kelsey Hanna finished first and second respectively for the Penn State Behrend women's cross country team at the NCAA Regionals. The Lions finished 15th out of 19 teams at the Niagara Regional, hosted by SUNY Fredonia in Fredonia, NY. Nesko finished in 75th place with a time of 24.23.6 while Hanna came in 82nd place in 24.35.2. Rounding out five runners for the Behrend Lions were Alivia Hetrick (25:16.5), Baylee Dernar (25:25.8), and Fiona Bunnell (25.32.4).
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