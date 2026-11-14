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Where Is ESPN College GameDay This Week? Location, Time, Guest Picker and Matchup for November 14, 2026
By Santiago Leon,13 days ago
ESPN’s College GameDay heads to Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, for Boise State versus Oregon State. Here is the location, start time, featured matchup, guest picker and viewing information. Where Is ESPN College GameDay This Week?. College GameDay broadcasts from DeChevrieux Field, west of Albertsons Stadium on...