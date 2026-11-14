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NCAA Football Games Today: November 14, 2026 Schedule, Kickoff Times and TV Channels
By Santiago Leon,13 days ago
NCAA Football Games Today: Saturday, November 14, 2026. Saturday’s college football slate features major ranked matchups across the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12. Among the headliners are Missouri at Georgia, Texas at LSU, USC at Indiana, and Utah at Arizona. All times below are Eastern. Kickoff times and TV listings may change.