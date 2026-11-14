undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS WRAP UP SEASON AT NCAA REGIONALS
12 days ago
AMCC men's cross country runners wrapped up the season at NCAA Regional events throughout the region. The Penn State Behrend men's team travelled to Fredonia, NY for the Niagara Regional at the Fredonia State Cross Country Course. Behrend senior Peyton Brewer finished first for the Penn State Behrend men's cross country team and 38th overall at the NCAA Regionals on Saturday, as the Lions finished 14th out of 29 teams. Brewer crossed the finish line in 26:14.3 to lead the Behrend Lions. Peyton's younger brother Quinn Brewer wasn't far behind, crossing in 26:29.5 for a 49th place finish. Nicolin Pierce finished in 108th (28:03.8), while Michael Warner came in 112th place (28:06.3). Mahesh Lakshminarayanan rounded out the Behrend runners with a 28:14.6 finish, good for 116th place.