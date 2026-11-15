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Men’s Soccer Battles Scranton in Historic NCAA Tournament First-Round Match to Close the Season
4 days ago
MIDDLETON, CONN. - The Manhattanville University men's soccer team saw its historic 2026 campaign come to a close on Saturday afternoon, falling to the No. 8 University of Scranton, 4-2, in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Tournament at Smith Field. Despite the loss, the Valiants made program history, scoring the most goals in a single NCAA Tournament contest in team history while becoming the first team to score multiple goals against the Royals this season. Manhattanville ends its season with a record of 14-4-4 and 9-1-1 in the Skyline Conference.