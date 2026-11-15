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MARQUETTE VOLLEYBALL WINS THE 2026 BIG EAST REGULAR SEASON TITLE!
By Andrew Fleck,4 days ago
In August, I led off the Three Questions part of the Marquette volleyball season preview with “Who’s doing what around here, anyway?” as the first question. Pretty much everything was up for grabs in Tom Mendoza’s second season in charge, although it seemed pretty likely that 2025 MAC Player of the Year Carson Tyler would have at least a decently sized role. Along the way, Kiera Schmidt went from the most reliable returning player on the roster to appearing in just 19 of 26 matches and just 49 of 97 sets. Emma Parks was the only returning outside hitting option of note, and she only logged 70 sets in 23 matches, ultimately only starting twice for the Golden Eagles, which is actually less than Schmidt started. Even the most likely answers to the questions in front of Mendoza ended up being anything but reliable as the season went along.