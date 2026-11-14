undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Camper fire in Boone backyard threatened two nearby homes
3 days ago
BOONE, Iowa -- Boone firefighters responded to a large camper fire on Friday, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes. The Boone Fire Department says that around 7:10 p.m., a Boone Police Department sergeant was on patrol when they located a camper fire in the 1300 block of Story Street. Boone Fire was dispatched to the scene and arrived within three minutes of the initial call.