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Recap: Wake Forest Decimates SMU 49-7
By Adam Bridgers,4 days ago
The Deacs have done it AGAIN. For a 5th straight game, Wake Forest has completely dominated their opponent, beating SMU on their home field by 42 points. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Deacs basically won another game in the 1st quarter. SMU won the toss and elected to receive the ball, which turned out to be a costly error. The Wake Forest defense forced a 3 and out, and the Deacs quickly went up 7-0 in about 2 minutes on a 27-yard touchdown run by Ty Clark.