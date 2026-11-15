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Mendoza Could Boost the Raiders’ Running Game in a Way Few Have Been Talking About
By Warren Mitchell,4 days ago
When Fernando Mendoza makes the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, he’ll be facing the league’s no. 1 defense with theh support of the league’s worst running game. For eight weeks the Raiders have been trying to figure out how to jumpstart their running game, and while the odds are against that happening against the Seahawks, there is reason for some hope.