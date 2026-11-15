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Firefighters rescue trapped occupant from Cherokee house fire
4 days ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Authorities say fire crews rescued a trapped occupant from a house fire Saturday in Cherokee. The Cherokee Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Park Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on reports of a fire. While en route, Cherokee FD requested mutual aid from the Aurelia Fire Department. Authorities say responding firefighters received information indicating that an occupant was believed to be trapped inside the residence.