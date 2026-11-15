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AndaSeat Presents Novis Seating for Players Gathering Online to Play and Connect
4 days ago
AndaSeat Presents Novis Seating for Players Gathering Online to Play and Connect. SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AndaSeat announced its November 1–29 Black Friday campaign featuring the Novis Series, connecting the chair’s everyday seating features with the role of video games in bringing friends together. The campaign focuses on built-in lumbar contouring, molded foam cushioning, adjustable seat and armrest heights, and selectable backrest positions. Together, these features form the product story for people establishing a dedicated place to participate in gaming.