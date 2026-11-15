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Tulane overcomes 11-point deficit, rallies past Rice after trying week
By GUERRY SMITH,4 days ago
HOUSTON — It definitely was not Roll Wave, but in a rough debut season for coach Will Hall, Tulane found a way to get within one win of being Bowl Wave. Overcoming a 17-6 halftime deficit, a series of offensive miscues and a brutal travel situation, Tulane rallied past Rice 20-17 on Saturday at First Community Stadium. The defense posted a second-half shutout and freshman quarterback Trace Johnson hit wideout Bredell Richardson with a go-ahead 24-yard, back-shoulder touchdown pass with 9:50 left in the fourth quarter.