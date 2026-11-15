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Knicks’ Dalton Knecht Makes Strong First Impression After Lakers Exit
By Alder Almo,4 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Dalton Knecht #1 of the New York Knicks reacts after making a three pointer during the fourth quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Getty.