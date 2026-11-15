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Twin Peaks Prop – Sheryl Lee’s Headshot in Benjamin Horne’s Office
By Steven Miller,4 days ago
The talented Sheryl Lee played several roles in Mark Frost and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. While living in Seattle, Washington at the age of 21, Lee was cast as Laura Palmer – appearing briefly as a body “dead, wrapped in plastic” and at a picnic with best friend Donna Hayward – for the pilot episode first known as “Northwest Passage.” Mark Frost and David Lynch would later cast her as Laura’s cousin Madeline Ferguson in the show’s first two seasons. Fast forward to episode 2.011, somehow her actor’s headshot made it’s way to Benjamin Horne’s office at The Great Northern Hotel. Even more incredible, I obtained that headshot complete with a casting director’s notes stapled to it.