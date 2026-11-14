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Hubvention Reports More Than 100 Clients Served in Its First Six Months
13 days ago
The company positions its turnkey platform as a one-stop shop for Canadian businesses seeking government grants, tax credits, financing and tax recoveries. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / Hubvention reports that it helped more than 100 clients identify millions of dollars in potential funding and recoveries during its first six months of operations. The Montreal-based company brings government grants, tax credits, government loan opportunities and GST/HST recovery reviews into a single service for Canadian businesses.