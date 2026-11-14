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A 650-Horsepower 1972 Camaro Heads to Scottsdale at No Reserve, and the Builder Is the Provenance
By Eve Nowell,4 days ago
Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale block has long been the proving ground for cars that are built rather than found, a market we examined when we asked what an "official" Eleanor Mustang is worth. The 2027 docket includes a cleaner test of the idea than most: a 1972 Chevrolet Camaro known as "Slammer," offered at no reserve, powered by a 650-horsepower Chevrolet Performance LT4 crate engine and finished by Garret's Rod Shop.
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