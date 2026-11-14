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SK Law Office releases Cambodian marriage law review to help families protect rights, assets and children
13 days ago
Attorney Samantha Yem highlights marriage registration, property ownership, divorce, children's welfare and cross-border legal considerations in new analysis. PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SK Law Office has published a legal review examining how Cambodian marriage law affects spouses, parents and families. Written by Samantha Yem, the firm’s founder and managing partner, it explains key rules governing marriage registration, property, divorce, children and cross-border matters.
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