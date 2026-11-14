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Gabriel Announces Dismissal of ICSID Annulment Application
13 days ago
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that the ad hoc committee (the "Annulment Committee") of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") has dismissed the application by Gabriel and its wholly owned subsidiary, Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Limited ("Gabriel Jersey"), to annul the arbitral award dated March 8, 2024 (the "Award") in their proceedings against Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) (the "Annulment Application").