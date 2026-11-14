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Three Hours Into the Flight, My Laptop Died. Then I Learned to Pack Differently. - Gidues
13 days ago
SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / Three hours into the flight, my laptop died. I had a deadline, a half-written document, and a cabin with no free socket. The person next to me was asleep. The flight attendant smiled sympathetically and moved on. I sat there, watching the screen go black, thinking about all the work I had planned to do in the air. That is a lonely feeling. You are surrounded by people, you are in the sky, and your work is gone, because a battery died.