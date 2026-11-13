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Brooks Koepka now working with putting guru Brad Faxon, new swing coach
By Eamon Lynch, Golfweek,10 days ago
Brooks Koepka has a couple of new team members ahead of his final start of the year on the PGA Tour. The five-time major winner has started working on his putting with a familiar name: Brad Faxon, the 8-time winner and NBC announcer, who has helped dozens of Tour players on the greens. Faxon has been Rory McIlroy’s putting coach since 2018.