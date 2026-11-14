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Airbus Helicopters Summit Highlights Utility Aviation Safety
By Jonathan.S,12 days ago
Airbus Helicopters’ third International Utility Summit brought together more than 100 operators, industry experts and regulatory representatives in Vancouver, Canada, in October 2026 to discuss safety, maintenance, emerging technologies and evolving operational requirements in utility helicopter missions. The two-day event examined the challenges operators face in demanding activities such...