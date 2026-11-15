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Instant Recap: MSU fails to capitalize, loses to Washington 21-14
By Robbie Bettelon,4 days ago
It was an unacceptable performance from the Spartans tonight. I feel like I need to take a shower after that one. Gross. The start of the game was fantastic. Two deep throws from Alessio Milivojevic to Bryson Williams and Carson Gulker immediately put Michigan State into Washington territory. After a few direct snaps to Gulker, he punched it in from one yard to put the Spartans up 7-0 early.