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Southaven Chamber announces virtual MSBX leadership workshop
By Peyton Taylor,4 days ago
The Southaven Chamber of Commerce is promoting an upcoming MSBX workshop titled “Is Your Leadership Style Working Against You?” led by Jeff Jones of Refining Leaders. The live virtual workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will explore seven leadership styles, identify their natural tendencies and learn how to adapt their approach to different people and situations.