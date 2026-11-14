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Bobby Charles Blames National Wave, Out-of-State Spending, and Independent Candidacy in First Post-Election Interview
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — In his first local public interview since losing the 2026 Maine gubernatorial race to Democrat Hannah Pingree, Republican nominee Bobby Charles pointed to powerful national headwinds, a massive fundraising disadvantage, and the third-party bid of former GOP state chair Rick Bennett as the primary reasons for his defeat.
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