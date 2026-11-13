undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vireo Growth Completes Acquisition of FLUENT Corp.
By Mg Magazine Newswire,7 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS and TAMPA, Fla. — Vireo Growth Inc.and FLUENT Corp. completed the previously announced acquisition by Vireo of all the issued and outstanding common shares of FLUENT following the conversion of all FLUENT’s proportionate voting shares and non-voting, non-participating exchangeable shares. The acquisition expands Vireo’s presence in Florida,...